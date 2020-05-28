The City of Lawton is offering payment options and help to utility customers after city officials said they will begin enforcing regulations against delinquent utility accounts in June.
The city had suspended disconnections of water customers who were not current on their city utility accounts when Mayor Stan Booker issued a Civil Emergency Proclamation March 16. That order ended May 20 and City Council members have said the city will begin enforcing regulations that specify utility customers must pay their bills, make arrangements to pay off their past due debt or face shutoff of their water.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn had estimated in mid-May that the city had $1 million in delinquent utility bills, a total expected to increase as the city nears the end of its current water billing cycle. Council members said during budget sessions that the city wasn’t in a position to waive delinquent accounts and late fees because of the dramatic drop in revenues that are expected to affect all city operations.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the city’s utility services division will send out letters to customers with delinquent bills, telling account holders how they can handle their past-due bills. The letter will specify that the utility services division will resume disconnecting water service for non-payment on June 8.
Typically, delinquent account holders have 20 days to handle their bill, with accounts subject to disconnection after 40 days (those who are disconnected have to pay a reconnection fee to resume service).
Rogalski said delinquent account holders will be given three options to handle their bills:
• Pay the past due bill in full. The incentive for this option is waiving late fees for April and May.
• Work out a payment plan to make interest free payments toward the past due bill. Rogalski said that could mean paying the new utility bill in full and a little bit toward the past due amount each month, until the debt is repaid.
• Apply for help covering the past due bill(s). Rogalski said the city’s housing and community development division already has a category for Community Development Block Grants to help qualified residents with utility bills, but the Department of Housing and Urban Development also has designated $419,000 to Lawton to help qualified low- and moderate-income residents pay utility bills. That program is being coordinated by the Lawton Housing Authority, which will help residents determine if they meet eligibility criteria. Information is available by calling the housing authority at 595-0063.
Information about City of Lawton utility billing is available through the city’s utility services division, 581-3308.