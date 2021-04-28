The City of Lawton will be reopening its wading pools in late May, city officials said Tuesday.
Discussion on the topic came during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, initiated by Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton as part of discussions that included actions to compile a list of locations of historic and cultural significance.
Parks and Recreation officials, responding to Johnson’s specific questions about the structures, said the municipal swimming pool on South 11th Street will open May 22, followed by wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks on May 25. City staff had recommended the wading pools be closed and replaced with spray parks that would be built in east Lawton in Eastside Park and in west Lawton in Lee West Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple, explaining the staff analysis done on the wading pools, said it would be cost prohibitive to repair problems with leaking and cracks with the pools, as well as bring them into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act for accessibility. He said the problems were especially acute at 35th Division Park, and while staff had indicated earlier in April that the wading pools would reopen this summer, 35th Division might be a problem.
Temple said staff still is analyzing that pool (located in the Old Town North Addition on Northwest 6th Street) to see what needs to be done.
“Thirty-fifth Division is in pretty bad shape,” he said, adding staff will analyze the site to see what “bandage” repairs can be done to make the facility operational this summer.
The ADA compliance issues won’t be addressed this year, he said.
Hampton and Johnson both said constituents have said the wading pools are important. Hampton said that is especially true for many constituents who don’t have extra money, explaining the wading pools offer a place for children to cool off during the summer. Other council members have said the wading pools have historical significance because of their age.