City of Lawton employees will be looking at two days of furlough beginning in May, to help balance out a loss of revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn told the City Council Tuesday that city government has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Specifically, there already have been revenue shortfalls and more are expected.
City administrators have started making what Cleghorn termed difficult decisions, to include canceling all but vital expenditures and implementing a hiring freeze that allows only crucial positions to be filled (there are about 85 open positions, Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley estimated).
But, Cleghorn said the administrators still have to take another action to help control what is the city’s top expenditure: the personnel costs that account for about 80 percent of the city budget.
The solution: every employee, from city manager to the lowest paid newest hire, will be taking two days without pay: one in May and one in June. There also is the potential for employee furloughs to extend into the fiscal year that begins July 1, depending on the revenue picture, Cleghorn said, adding that will be difficult to predict.
After the meeting, Hadley estimated that each furlough day will save the city about $100,000, based on just general employees. Police and firefighters are governed by contracts, and furlough days for those two groups will have to be negotiated, Hadley said, estimating those meetings would be initiated with the fire and police unions later this week.
Cleghorn said it was a decision he and his administrators “do not make lightly.” And, it is a decision the council will be considering again as members begin discussions next week for the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, which begins July 1.
Ironically, revenues for the most recent reporting month (March) were up 6.9 percent, financial officials said, noting those revenues reflect January activities (sales tax receipts run two months behind the month they were generated). Expenditures also were down for the same reporting period, leaving the City of Lawton in great financial shape at the end of March.
That won’t continue, city administrators said, pointing to diminished activities from businesses that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of hotel-motel taxes because occupancy rates have tanked, and people being careful of spending because they are without jobs.
The effects of those activities — or lack of activities — will begin to be apparent with April and May revenue reporting, administrators said.
City of Lawton officials already have some hard numbers to weigh.
While discussing a proposal from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh to look at suspending late fees, charges and penalties to help residents cope with loss of income due to the pandemic, city administrators said the city already is waiving many of those fees for residents. As a result, the city is losing $10,000 a month in late fees (when the state of emergency was announced in mid-March, the city suspended late fees and penalties on delinquent accounts for the duration of the Civil Emergency). Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the city also has lost $277,000 from delinquent accounts and another $100,000 in loss of use of city facilities — to date.
Council members said that brings another discussion that they must have: how long will the city continue to suspend late fees and what will it do to address the revenue lost from delinquent accounts.
“We will have to make decisions that will not be easy,” Burk said, of a reckoning that will be due because of the large amount of money that will be owed to the City of Lawton by some of its utility customers.
Cleghorn estimated the City of Lawton has seen double the amount of normal delinquent accounts in just the time the city has been under the Civil Emergency Proclamation (March 17).
“You’re getting to the point that it is unsustainable,” Cleghorn said of the revenue loss.
City staff has said that while late fees are being suspended on utility accounts, customers still will be expected to “make good” on their utility debt to the city. Hadley also said the city already has a policy of giving utility customers with good payment histories a break once a year via a waiver of late fees, an option council members indicated they liked but one most also said the city can’t sustain indefinitely.
“At some time down the road, they will have to be cut off or restitution plans made,” Burk said.
Council members could be looking at some of those numbers as early as next week when they begin meeting in morning budget sessions on Monday and Thursday. Cleghorn said the City of Lawton, like municipalities across the country, will have to look carefully at its budget numbers as they cope with the loss of revenue expected to last into the new fiscal year.