City Council members directed the City of Lawton on Friday to finalize the purchase of Central Mall, setting a Jan. 5 closing date for that transaction.
Renovations for tenants who already have indicated an interest in the building would begin immediately thereafter, said Ward 4 Councilman/Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk.
The council met in special session Friday to hold an executive session on the purchase of property for the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), a facility that will house defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Cross-Functional Teams housed there. The council made the decision to purchase the entire mall — rather than just lease the former Sears department store — in October for $14.6 million, and had been engaged in a 60-day due diligence period to ensure the facility would meet the FISTA's needs.
Friday's action said that it did, as the council unanimously approved without discussion action that set the Jan. 5 closing date, as well as the details of a credit toward Sears' HVAC system and rents already being paid by current mall tenants. The original agreement had directed that work to be completed by Dec. 31; council action ratified action that extended deadlines.
The specific action directs mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group to schedule Jan. 5 as the closing date with the Chicago Title Insurance Company. In addition, it specifies that in addition to the $250,000 "earnest money" the city already has deposited with an escrow agent, the current owner agrees to a $150,000 credit toward the $14.6 million purchase price as compensation for the condition of the heating/ventilation/air conditioning system in the former Sears area (city officials have said the aging system is in poor shape).
In addition, the amendment to the purchase agreement centers on current retail tenants in the mall, who will remain in business but will be handled by a commercial management entity hired earlier this month by the FISTA Development Trust Authority. The council designated the trust authority and its executive director, James Taylor, as the entity that will operate the FISTA, but Taylor's role will be focused on the empty storefronts that will become part of the innovation park.
Retail tenants will be managed by Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, working with Fleske Commercial Group and Touchstone Management Company, and three amendment details applies to them. Rents payable by those tenants for December will remain designated to the current owner, while rents payable in January are assigned to the City of Lawton as the new owner, irrespective of the closing date of the sale. In addition, all rents listed on the rent roll by the current owner to the city as of Dec. 11, totaling $914,150, "are assigned to and payable to" the City of Lawton as the buyer, "whether the rents are collected by the Seller before the closing or the Buyer after the closing."