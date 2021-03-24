The City of Lawton was among the Oklahoma governmental entities that imposed mandates for masks/facial coverings in 2020 to control COVID-19, but city administrators now are reviewing the policy for their buildings.
Cities and counties took their actions independently after Gov. Kevin Stitt repeatedly said he would not impose a statewide mask mandate, although he did set one for state agencies before repealing it earlier this month. That action came after the State of Texas announced it would repeal its mask mandate and other COVID-19-related restrictions. The City of Altus also dropped its mandate in early March.
The Lawton ordinance repealed by the City Council on Tuesday specifically applied to commercial entities and other buildings, structures and open spaces accessible to the public, but other entities — including the City of Lawton and Comanche County — also adopted policies to govern their buildings.
Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley said city administrators will be reviewing the city’s requirements for its facilities, which now specify that everyone who comes into a city facility must wear masks or facial coverings and submit to temperature checks before entering. City employees who deal with the public or engage in close contact with each other also must wear masks. Lawton City Hall imposed the policy when it reopened to the public in mid-February, about two months after closing most city offices to the general public unless they had appointments.
County, LPS to make decisions
Comanche County Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said late Tuesday he anticipates the Comanche County Courthouse will keep its mask mandate through the end of the week, before dropping it on Monday. But, Owens said county officials would continue to require residents entering the courthouse to submit to temperature checks and to practice social distancing. Commissioners imposed the restrictions when they reopened the courthouse in mid-February.
Patty Neuwirth, chair of the Lawton Board of Education, said Lawton Public Schools would continue to follow its mask mandate until graduation in May. That policy requires masks for students in most communal settings and for most teachers and staff when interacting with students.
Several nationwide retail chains, including Walmart and Target, also have said they would keep mask mandates in effect in their stores.