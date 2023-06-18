Thursday's hail damage

Severe storms brought high winds and hail to Lawton Thursday, damaging trees and roofs, including this home off Southwest 67th Street

 Photo by Josh Rouse

The City of Lawton is warning residents about scams by people posing as door-to-door salespeople, and offering tips on how to identify them.

City officials already had been receiving reports of unauthorized individuals going door-to-door, attempting to sell products or services. Due to the damage caused by Thursday’s storms, these people may attempt to sell roofing services.