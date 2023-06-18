The City of Lawton is warning residents about scams by people posing as door-to-door salespeople, and offering tips on how to identify them.
City officials already had been receiving reports of unauthorized individuals going door-to-door, attempting to sell products or services. Due to the damage caused by Thursday’s storms, these people may attempt to sell roofing services.
When dealing with door-to-door salespeople, the first line of defense is to not open your door to anyone you do not recognize. If you do open the door, city officials said to immediately request to see their City of Lawton vendor license, which should have their identifying information and photo. You also should ask for the address in Lawton of the business they are representing. Individuals who do not own a business located within the city must have a peddler’s permit from the City of Lawton to sell door-to-door. Additionally, city officials recommend that residents do not sign anything electronically.
All roofing contractors must have valid registration from the Oklahoma State Construction Industries Board to provide roofing services. Roofing contractors also must be licensed with the City of Lawton.
Any person(s) who fails to provide a valid City of Lawton vendor license or engages in fraudulent behavior can be charged with a misdemeanor, which can result in a jail sentence and a fine.
Questions over the weekend may be directed to the deputy chief building official at (580) 351-7197, for those who have questions regarding the legitimacy of a door-to-door salesperson.