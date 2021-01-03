The City of Lawton will enter the new year as the proud owner of a downtown commercial complex that officials say will support creation of high tech jobs that will enhance the local economy.
Members of the City Council and the FISTA Development Trust Authority will be meeting Tuesday to put the finishing touches on that purchase, to include a lease agreement that will designate the trust authority as the city’s representative to run what is named the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) on the site of Central Mall. Also on Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk will sign the sales contract that will convey the mall from Kohan Retail Investment Group to the City of Lawton, for a purchase price of $14.7 million (minus a $150,000 credit the city will receive toward the aging heating/ventilation/air conditioning system).
Burk also is the council’s representative to the nine-member FISTA Development Trust Authority, created by the council last summer specifically to manage and operate the FISTA. Council members voted in October to buy the mall outright from Kohan Retail Investment Group, a transaction coordinated locally by Johnny Owens Commercial Properties Inc., after voting in Summer 2020 to lease the former Sears department store on the west side of the mall. Officials said it made more sense to buy the entire mall and use empty space — starting with the empty Sears and Dillard’s department stores — for FISTA activities while maintaining still-operating retail and food businesses.
The council voted in December to extend the sales contract date to Jan. 5, after completing the 60-day due diligence work that assured city officials the mall is suitable for the FISTA. Kohan was directed to schedule Jan. 5 as the closing date with the Chicago Title Insurance Company, and Burk (the city’s representative) is expected to sign the sales contract mid-afternoon Tuesday, city officials said.
In a meeting already planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday to tackle a list of 41 dilapidated properties, the council will consider a lease agreement with the FISTA Development Trust Authority, giving that entity legal authority to operate the mall complex on behalf of the City of Lawton. The 25-year lease, which will go into effect Tuesday, has a 25-year extension.
That lease specifies the trust authority — which will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the same action — will be responsible for “the development, maintenance and operation of the property as the FISTA facility, to include the portions currently operating as retail and food service....” The trust authority already has hired a management company to operate the retail and common areas; the authority’s executive director, James Taylor, will handle the mall property that will become the FISTA.
The 25-year lease calls for a “fixed rent” of $100 per year from the trust authority, plus any additional rents provided for in the lease.
The lease requirements for the trust authority include those centered on maintenance and repair on all facilities and equipment, to include adjoining sidewalks, curbs, parking lot spaces, streets and ways. Alternations and additions may be done, but title to those new facilities will belong to the City of Lawton, as the owner of record. The lease requires the trust authority to pay all public and private utilities services, and to provide insurance, to include damage, public liability and workers’ compensation.
An agreement approved by the council in December specifies the City of Lawton has agreed to an annual “in lieu of” payment equal to the value of ad valorem taxes that the privately owned mall already pays. Based on the valuation for the 2020 tax year, Central Mall would pay $201,372 in ad valorem tax, according to the Comanche County Assessor’s Office.
Under an existing funding formula that the trust authority will continue, mall tenants pay a pro rata share of the annual tax/in lieu of payment, based on their rentable floor area. Payment is due by Nov. 1 each year and is considered in default if not paid by Dec. 31.
The tax issue is important because Central Mall is located within the downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, an economic development designation that allows increases in ad valorem taxes because of more valuable property to be used to fund infrastructure expenses.
Burk said in December that renovations in the building would begin immediately after the sale closing.
“We’re starting in January,” he said, of renovations that will start with demolition in the former retail space that has been vacant since Sears closed in 2017.
Burk and others have said there are tenants ready to move into the FISTA. Burk said one tenant already has 14 employees in Lawton and because they want to be in the FISTA as soon as possible, they will be temporarily housed in former bank space (which already is divided into office space) while renovations are going on inside the old Sears space. Those initial renovations are expected to be done by August.
Funding for the purchase, as well as an estimated $3.625 million in renovations, are coming from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.