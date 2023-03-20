City of Lawton to seek grant to buy electric vans for bus fleet

Lawton Area Transit System wants to use federal funds to begin transitioning its fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

LATS General Manager Ryan Landers won permission from the City Transit Trust last week to apply for a grant from the Federal Transit Administration focused on low- and zero-emission vehicles. Grant funds are specifically designed to encourage the purchase of vehicles that don't contribute to pollution, such as electric vehicles.