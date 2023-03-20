City of Lawton to seek grant to buy electric vans for bus fleet

Lawton Area Transit System wants to use federal funds to begin transitioning its fleet to zero-emission vehicles.
LATS General Manager Ryan Landers won permission from the City Transit Trust last week to apply for a grant from the Federal Transit Administration focused on low- and zero-emission vehicles. Grant funds are specifically designed to encourage the purchase of vehicles that don't contribute to pollution, such as electric vehicles.
Landers said while such vehicles are more environmentally-friendly, they benefit LATS in another important way.
"These vehicles are less than gas-powered ones," he said of the cost. The local share required toward the purchase of four vans will actually be less than what one diesel-powered vehicle would cost.
Under the proposal, grant funds would provide $377,600 toward the cost of the four electric on-demand vehicles (smaller vehicles used only to transport riders to specific locations), while the local match would be $94,400. Those local funds would come from the city's Capital Improvements Program, which has funding allocated for mass transit. The funds would help buy four electric vans, valued at $110,000 each, and security camera equipment for each van (a cost of $8,000 per system).
Landers said grant applications are due in April, with grants to be awarded in September or October.
"We'd like to go after them," he said of the grant funds.
LATS officials are looking at Ford E-Transit vans, which can be configured in multiple ways to provide room for four passengers and two wheelchairs, and either nine or 12 passengers only. Landers has said federal officials are encouraging transit system to move away from diesel fueled vehicles, replacing them with low-emission vehicles such as electric. Landers said companies that make such vehicles know of the federal mandate, and many are discontinuing production of fuel-powered vehicles, making them more difficult to find.
Some of the discussion about creating a new indoor transfer center for LATS has included the need to install electric charging stations for buses, both on-demand and fixed route vehicles.