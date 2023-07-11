Residential curbside bulk cleanup will resume July 19, City of Lawton solid waste division said.
Residential curbside bulk cleanup will resume July 19, City of Lawton solid waste division said.
Residential bulk cleanup had been suspended in recent weeks as city crews collected debris that resulted from the June 15 storm.
The return to regular bulk waste pick up will begin with the normal monthly collection in Area 3 (those who receive regular weekly collection on Thursdays), which was the area first affected by not receiving bulk collection due to storm debris cleanup.
Once regular bulk collection resumes July 19, all regular bulk guidelines will be adhered to, such as collecting only bulky items and a total limit of four cubic yard diameter. Bulk piles larger than a four cubic yard diameter will be subject to additional charges included in the city fee schedule, and all non compliant items placed at the curb will also be subject to receiving warnings and/or additional fees.
Storm debris can continue to be placed in regular bulk, as long as it fits within the bulk waste collection guidelines.
Information on the collection schedule or bulk pickup guidelines is available through the city’s solid waste collection division website, https://www.lawtonok.gov/departments/solid-waste-collection, or by calling (580) 581-3428.