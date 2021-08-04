The City of Lawton will require masks to be worn inside all City of Lawton managed facilities effective at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The City made the announcement via a press release early Wednesday morning.
The requirement will be effective regardless of vaccination status, according to the press release. Social distancing to the extent possible in group settings also is encouraged.
The requirement also will affect the City’s Birthday Ceremony & Reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. At the birthday event, masks may be removed when seated to enjoy refreshments, according to the press release.