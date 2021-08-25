City of Lawton to rely on law firm to help spend ARPA dollars

The City of Lawton’s bond counsel will be providing expertise on spending federal funds designated to Lawton under the American Rescue Plan Act.
City Council members made the decision Tuesday, following a presentation made by the Oklahoma Municipal League two weeks ago saying Lawton must be careful to spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money under strict federal guidelines, or face the possibility of repaying it.
ARPA — approved in March to help stimulate the economy and offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for cities, counties, states and other entities — is providing $18.2 million to the City of Lawton over two years. Lawton has received its first-year allocation of $9.457 million and City Manager Michael Cleghorn had said he wanted city staff and council to have guidance before deciding on expenditures of those funds.
Floyd & Driver, a Norman law firm, already has an agreement with the City of Lawton to provide oversight on the regulatory issues associated with issuing bonds. Assistant City Attorney Tim Wilson said the firm approached city officials earlier this year about providing oversight service for the ARPA money, as it already is doing with some counties.
David Floyd said Tuesday that ARPA is providing the one-time funding and also set strict guidelines on how those dollars can be spent, with categories ranging from supporting public health response and making premium payments for essential workers, to addressing negative economic impacts and improving water and sewer lines.
Floyd said Lawton and other government entities receiving the funds will have to keep records of such expenditures through 2031, the length of time the U.S. Department of the Treasury can audit the city’s records. Those records and responsibility for audits was held by the State of Oklahoma for earlier allocations of COVID-19-related federal funding, but this time, entities receiving the money will be the ones audited.
Floyd, while acknowledging the importance of the funding, said it comes “with a lot of strings” and recommended Lawton look at designating someone to help analyze needs, set criteria and actually oversee spending.
“This is a great, one-time opportunity for the City of Lawton,” he said, adding the funding will “put you in the best position moving forward.”
Floyd & Driver outlined three possible tiers of service it could provide for that funding, ranging from complete control and responsibility for all aspects, to the option the City Council chose: the firm will help city staff with that work.
Under Tier 3, the law firm will provide general guidelines and suggest best practices as city staff determines needs and development plans for spending. Among other things, the firm will review the city’s needs assessment, and written plan for implementation and administration to ensure compliance with federal regulations. It also will review projects for eligibility, answer questions the city and its officials may have, and keep the city advised on new developments or guidelines pertaining to funding expenditures.
The cost of that service will be 0.75 percent of the total ARPA funding Lawton receives.
Responding to concerns from Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, Floyd said the City of Lawton will have accessibility to Floyd & Driver any time officials need, while the firm also will continue to advise city officials on whether projects can be funded through the ARPA money.
City Attorney John Ratliff said Tier 3 was the level of service city administrators recommended the council take, providing help to city officials as they craft the documentation required by federal regulations.
“We feel like this level of scrutiny is needed,” Ratliff said.
Floyd also confirmed a request from Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, whether the agreement approved Tuesday could be revisited — for example, moving to Tier 2, which provides more help from Floyd & Driver — if necessary. Floyd confirmed the agreement can be amended.
Under federal guidelines, ARPA money must be spent or encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024; encumbered dollars must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Lawton already has received the first half of its allocation and will receive the second half in 2022, Cleghorn said.