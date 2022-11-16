The billing cycles for City of Lawton utility customers will be changing in January, as the city combines billing routes to eliminate 80 percent of them.
Beginning Jan. 1, there will be only four billing cycles for city utility customers, with those customers receiving bills the same week they receive their monthly bulk refuse collection, Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said as he explained the changes to members of the City Council. The short version: new city utility bills will be coordinated with trash collection routes and when residents receive their monthly bulk collections; for example, people who have their residential trash collected on Mondays will receive their bulk refuse pickup and their utility bills during the first week of the month.
Dunham said most customers will see their bill due dates change by only one or two days. But, residents in three billing cycles (7, 13 and 17), the change will be so major that those utility customers will receive two bills in January: one at the beginning of the month; the second toward the end of the month (normal once a month billings will begin in February).
Dunham said that was the biggest problem in the change being implemented for utility billing. City staff members have proposed lessening the impact on those residents — representing about 20 percent of utility customers — by billing them for the amount of water they actually use in that 25-day period in January, but cutting fixed costs (other fees on the bill) in half for just that month.
"It gives them some breathing room," Dunham said.
The change is replacing what has been 20 billing cycles, something that City Manager Michael Cleghorn said is a hold-over from days when meter readers had to read meters manually. That meant driving into neighborhoods and walking house-to-house to look at meters for readings, and numerous cycles kept the numbers of meters that had to be read each day to a manageable level, he said.
"With automation, that is not required," Cleghorn said, of today's "smart meters" that are read electronically.
Twenty billing cycles also means an increased workload for staff members in the utility services division (commonly called the water department), because each day means a billing cycle ends and another begins. Dunham pointed to the extensive amount of work necessary for those billing cycles, particularly as one cycle ends and meters are turned off due to non-payment. Dunham said 50 percent of residents who have their meters shut off for failure to pay will come in the next day to have them reconnected, increasing the daily workload.
He said for staff members, the system means employees responsible for cutoffs may be driving all over the city in a single shift because of the mixture of customers in 20 different routes. By concentrating all those routes into only four billing cycles, that duty can be concentrated in one area of the city each week.
Dunham said there will be other benefits to the division, including more time to review bills for errors after they are prepared but before they are sent to customers. With four billing cycles, an entire work week will be dedicated to each cycle, meaning staff can be more efficient with its time. Dunham said it now takes two hours to get each day's billing cycle out, a total of 10 hours per week. By contrast, consolidating routes into four cycles will mean about four hours of billing-related work per week.
The change is the second major adjustment in utility billings that city utility customers have seen in the last year.
In March, the City of Lawton changed its billing system as part of a digital upgrade, forcing residents who use automatic billing systems to re-register to continue using that service, a change that didn't go as smoothly as city officials hoped. But, city administrators said the system is more beneficial to customers who now can keep tabs on their bills themselves, to include accessing information on water usage, and signing up for text and email alerts.