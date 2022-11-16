Paying the water bill

Stefan Talamantez counts out change for Cliff Miller Tuesday afternoon after paying for his City of Lawton water bill. The city's utility customers will be seeing changes in January, as the city cuts what is now 20 billing cycles to four. The change will mean only minor adjustments for 80 percent of the city's customers.

 Scott Rains/staff

The billing cycles for City of Lawton utility customers will be changing in January, as the city combines billing routes to eliminate 80 percent of them.

Beginning Jan. 1, there will be only four billing cycles for city utility customers, with those customers receiving bills the same week they receive their monthly bulk refuse collection, Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said as he explained the changes to members of the City Council. The short version: new city utility bills will be coordinated with trash collection routes and when residents receive their monthly bulk collections; for example, people who have their residential trash collected on Mondays will receive their bulk refuse pickup and their utility bills during the first week of the month.

Recommended for you