Action taken Tuesday by the City Council will provide an economic development incentive to a company announcing plans to add 2,335 new jobs to the community in five years.
But, neither city officials nor economic development entities that met in executive session at various times Tuesday will comment on the issue, saying the company has requested that no details — including its name — be released.
The undisclosed company will make a $200 million capital investment in Lawton, according to city officials. City Council members discussed the issue in executive session for almost an hour Tuesday before unanimously voting in open session to grant the company a $10 million forgivable loan contingent on the project providing 2,335 new jobs by the end of its fifth year of operation. That funding will be placed in an escrow account and released only after the project (dubbed Blue Braveheart by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, or LEDC) has obtained $126 million in development financing from other sources for completion of Phase One of the project.
The City of Lawton is able to provide the incentive through a City Council policy that allows incentives to non-retail companies based on specific criteria. Funding could come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, which includes $29 million in a funding category specifically for industrial economic development.
LEDC also met in executive session Tuesday “to discuss economic development projects.” Officials have not said what that discussion entailed.
In addition, the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority met in special executive session Tuesday to discuss the potential sale of CCIDA’s 480-tract of land near Goodyear, but members will not comment on the session. CCIDA owns 480 acres of undeveloped land located on the south side of West Lee Boulevard, south of the Goodyear plant in the west industrial park.
The City Council’s executive session item specified the group would be conferring “on matters pertaining to economic development, including the transfer of property, financing, and the creation of a proposal to entice a business to locate within their jurisdiction if the public disclosure of which would violate the confidentiality of prospective business entities....”
City attorney John Ratliff confirmed the city wasn’t releasing any details about the project at the request of the company. Ratliff said the agreement would go into effect when a company representative signs it, but there is no indication when that would take place.
Council Policy 1-11, non-retail business economic development assistance policy, allows the city to consider requests for economic development assistance to private non-retail business owners on a case-by-case basis, “in order to assist with making expanded or new projects possible that would not otherwise occur.”
Among other provisions, the policy specifies the city must have or acquire a legal interest in the land upon which any public infrastructure is built for that entity, and also allows the city to provide assistance through a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF), in effect creating a special district where increased tax revenue caused by the new business can be used to cover specific costs. Provisions also include an industry/jobs investment program, which investment based on the economic impact of those jobs/investment.
The policy also states that all financial documents, project presentations and negotiations may be conducted and reviewed in executive session at the request of the applicant.