The City of Lawton is offering its employees incentives to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
City Council members approved the proposal that includes a $100 payment earlier this week, which City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Human Resources Director Dewayne Burk said is calculated to encourage more employees to take advantage of the vaccination process. The incentives will be retroactive, to cover those who already have taken that step, Burk said.
Burk said the “vast majority” of city employees fit under the category of emergency responders, critical personnel who already are qualified to receive the vaccine under Oklahoma’s four-tier vaccination process (the Oklahoma State Department of Health just moved to Stage 3 earlier this week).
City administrators said the City of Lawton has been successful in keeping COVID-19 to manageable levels. With more than 800 employees citywide, the City of Lawton has had 138 employees who have tested positive for the virus and another 41 who have been quarantined for potential exposure to the virus in private settings (six have been quarantined for work-related exposure). When the City of Lawton offered an immunization clinic earlier this year, when vaccine became available, 130-140 employees took advantage.
Burk said health care experts have said that to achieve “herd immunity” (a measure that means most will be immune to the disease), 75-85 percent of the nation’s residents must receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That is where the incentive program comes in, Burk said, adding that while city administrators don’t know where they are at, in terms of of the number of employees who have received vaccinations, “we know we are a long way from herd immunity.”
Other cities have offered successful incentive programs to encourage employees to take the vaccine, and that is what Lawton is doing by providing $100, one paid day off and up to 80 hours of paid sick leave should an employee contract COVID-19 after getting the vaccine (providing they have not already received sick leave for COVID-19). The day off will provide some relief to employees who experience discomfort following the vaccine, but also can be used at any time through June 30, or the end of the fiscal year, city administrators said.
The incentives, which won approval from the Employees Advisory Committee, end June 30.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who cast the only “no” vote against the proposal, said while he thinks incentives are “a great thing,” he is concerned about using city resources to provide them. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the cost of the incentive program won’t be nearly as much as temporarily losing an employee who has to go home and recover from COVID-19.
“It’s a great idea,” he said, adding while some still won’t take the vaccine, things are shifting and more Americans are taking that step.