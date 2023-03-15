City of Lawton officials will begin looking for design firms to help answer questions about an indoor transfer center for LATS, including exactly what amenities that center will offer.

City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, directed the action Tuesday with only minimal discussion. The bulk of that discussion occurred earlier this month, when council members said they wanted city staff to bring back specific details about buildings being planned for Lawton’s first indoor transfer center and a complex to house maintenance, storage and administrative offices for LATS’ fleet and employees.

