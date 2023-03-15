City of Lawton officials will begin looking for design firms to help answer questions about an indoor transfer center for LATS, including exactly what amenities that center will offer.
City Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, directed the action Tuesday with only minimal discussion. The bulk of that discussion occurred earlier this month, when council members said they wanted city staff to bring back specific details about buildings being planned for Lawton’s first indoor transfer center and a complex to house maintenance, storage and administrative offices for LATS’ fleet and employees.
Tuesday’s decision directed city staff to issue Requests for Qualifications, a process that solicits responses from firms qualified to provide a specific service – in this case, provide conceptual designs, preliminary and final engineering, and construction management for the proposed facilities. City staff said some of the questions being asked by trustees/council members can be answered by that documentation.
Community Services Director Charlotte Brown said conceptual designs exist, but they were done years ago. Those designs are tied to the original site that city officials had once designated for the transfer center: the former Lawton police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. That site is being considered again for the transfer center, along with a city-owned tract at Railroad Street and Southwest D Avenue for the maintenance complex. A third site under consideration – in the 1200 block of West Gore Boulevard – is large enough to contain all four buildings, LATS officials said.
Brown said selecting a design firm through the RFQ process will provide the information to council questions, and those details will include a recommendation on the site. After the meeting, Brown said she anticipates the RFQs will be released by week’s end.
Council members made clear earlier this month they want a simple transfer center with only basic amenities. The professional services agreement specifies office space for dispatch, a ticket counter and sales area, passenger waiting area, restrooms, and a breakroom for bus drivers. It also specifies the center should be large enough for the buses that will pass through there, noting the building will act as a hub for eight to 10 transit buses, as well as provide space for on-demand and intercity buses, meaning sufficient parking is needed.
Designs also will be necessary for what will be a combination administrative, storage and maintenance complex. Specifications there include offices for day-to-day operations, with related amenities for administrative work. The maintenance facility is to include a wash bay, six to eight maintenance bays, additional paved area to park buses and other LATS vehicles, and a fueling station that can accommodate a vehicle charging station and fuel pumps.
Council members aren’t in agreement whether a new maintenance facility is needed. City and LATS staff has said the existing complex at Bishop Road and Southwest 6th Street no longer meets all of LATS needs, and maintenance bays aren’t large enough to accommodate the electric buses that LATS expects to transition to, to meet a federal mandate for zero emission transit vehicles.
Council members have asked city staff to obtain information on what would have to be done to the existing maintenance/administrative complex to meet those needs, keeping the complex on Bishop Road. Brown warned the council that federal transportation funds – expected to pay the bulk of construction costs – can’t be used to renovate property the City of Lawton does not own. The city leases the privately-owned site for $6,000 a month.