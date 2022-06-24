The City of Lawton will increase the rates at the Municipal Swimming Pool on South 11th Street, effective July 1.
The new rates are the result of across-the-board increases the City Council approved for all fees and charges imposed by the City of Lawton. Almost all fees, to include utility rates, went up at least 15 percent. For municipal pool users, the new fees will be:
• Children, ages 5 to 13: $2
• Adults, ages 14 to 64: $5
• Seniors, ages 65 and older: $2
• Municipal Pool Punch Card (good for 13 admissions): $50
Questions may be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.