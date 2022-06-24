Hot summer day swim

Lawton residents looking to cool off in the Municipal Swimming Pool will soon find that entry will cost them extra. Fees will increase July 1.

 By Gary Reddin/staff

The City of Lawton will increase the rates at the Municipal Swimming Pool on South 11th Street, effective July 1.

The new rates are the result of across-the-board increases the City Council approved for all fees and charges imposed by the City of Lawton. Almost all fees, to include utility rates, went up at least 15 percent. For municipal pool users, the new fees will be:

• Children, ages 5 to 13: $2

• Adults, ages 14 to 64: $5

• Seniors, ages 65 and older: $2

• Municipal Pool Punch Card (good for 13 admissions): $50

Questions may be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department, 581-3400.

Recommended for you