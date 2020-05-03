The City of Lawton soon will implement CodeRED, an emergency notification system.
CodeRED will allow the city to deliver geo-targeted, time-sensitive information via phone, email, SMS/text, IPAWS (integrated public alert and warning systems) and more.
The program will be administered through the city’s Community Relations Department, in concert with Information Technology Services and first responder agencies within the city. Community Relations Director Tiffany Martinez Vrska said the program will give citizens immediate access to emergency information.
“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of citizens,” Vrska said. “So, we are greatly looking forward to the implementation of CodeRED. CodeRED has had enormous success across the country, and we believe the system will allow our city to more efficiently communicate with our citizens.”
CodeRED will allow the city to alert citizens of emergencies such as evacuation orders, severe weather, road closures or power outages. Alerts can be sent as a telephone call, text message or email, while simultaneously posting to city social media platforms and posting to the CodeRED mobile app. Citizens will be able to opt in for alerts online or by text; those with City of Lawton utility accounts will automatically be opted in to receive emergency alerts by phone call.
“As we have seen with the COVID-19 pandemic and with the approach of storm season, it is of the utmost importance that citizens have full access to timely, reliable and factual information,” Vrska said. “It is each citizens’ responsibility to stay informed, and CodeRED will help keep everyone up to date with proper, real-time information.”
Emergency messaging takes precedence and is the driving force behind implementation of the program, but the city will set up various tiers and categories of informational messaging for citizens upon rollout, Vrska said. Staff is expected to be trained on the alert system soon.
Residents may download the mobile app at: https://www.onsolve.com/solutions/products/codered/mobile-alert-app/codered-mobile-apps-download/
Residents may sign up through: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF8CF50CB490