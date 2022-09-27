The City of Lawton’s wastewater collection division and building maintenance will be doing smoke testing of sewer lines at the old Central Fire Station, 623 SW D, beginning at 9 a.m. today.
The testing, which is to be completed by 3 p.m., means testing sewer lines for breaks and cracks by forcing smoke into them, then waiting to see where the smoke comes out.
City officials said there have been reports of a strong sewer odor in the former fire station, and the smoke test will allow the departments to identify any cracks in the line. During the test, businesses in the area may see smoke leaking through their vents or areas outside. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, dissipates quickly and is harmless, city officials said.