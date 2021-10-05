City Council members have given the city’s Parks and Recreation Department permission to craft a policy to govern placement of monuments, statues and other tributes to people and events.
The document would be a first, providing a uniform policy for placement of and naming of such items in public parks, medians and other public rights of way. It was approved without discussion last week by the council.
The City of Lawton already has memorials and tributes in parks and open areas; most notably, the grouping of monuments along Northwest 3rd Street in Elmer Thomas Park near Lake Helen. That park also has pavilions that were placed and named as tributes, but items honoring individuals and events also can be seen in areas such as the Gore Boulevard median near Northwest 2nd Street (a statue honoring Buffalo Soldiers) and the beginnings of what will be the Celebrating Suffrage monument in Ned Shepler Park two blocks away, along Gore Boulevard between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th Streets. That park already holds a statue of the late art critic Bill Crawford and the late actress Candi Earley. There also are plans for a memorial to honor the Oklahoma victims of 9/11, to be placed near the Korean and Vietnam war memorials in Elmer Thomas Park.
And, organizations within the community have been systematically upgrading the city’s appearance by adding landscaping to medians throughout Lawton.
While city administrators said they weren’t opposed to memorials and tributes such as statues, monuments, pavilions, gardens and fountains, they suggested there needs to be a formal process for endorsing such projects and selecting sites for them. They said while the works are “very respectful ways to recognize and remember important people and events throughout history,” such works have been approved on an individual basis over the years without any master plan to guide development or determine where they are to be placed.
Parks and Recreation Department officials are asking to develop a policy that would include an application process to place a monument, statue or other tribute, along with allowing city staff to make recommendations for options for a dedicated area for such future requests.
“The intent is to determine the most effective way to honor and respect each memorial as well as the best siting,” parks and recreation officials said in their agenda commentary.
The policy would be brought back to the council for approval once it is developed. Officials did not say how long that policy development would take.
City parks, medians and rights of way are controlled by the City of Lawton, meaning council approval would be necessary before items could be placed there.