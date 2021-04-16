City of Lawton to compile information on historic sites

City of Lawton staffers will begin compiling information on historical sites within the city, to include features in city parks created by the Works Progress Administration.
The action, directed by the City Council, stems from a proposal from Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson that seeks to preserve places within the community that have historic or cultural significance.
Hampton said recent discussions about creating new splash pads for Lawton while closing existing wading pools in Harmon, Mocine and 35th Division parks “lit a fire under my feet,” as far as efforts to preserve historic sites. Harmon and 35th Division parks are among those containing structures created by the WPA, a Depression-era public works program.
Hampton said he has located a copy of a historic survey done in the 1990s which discusses some Lawton sites, to include 35th Division Park in the North Addition at Northwest 6th Street and Columbia. Built with a WPA appropriation in the 1930s, the park contains a small structure (the remnants of a fountain) marked with the WPA logo. Hampton said the park was named for the Army National Guard 35th Division originally organized in 1917 and located at Camp Doniphan, adjacent to Fort Sill.
Hampton said his idea took on a new life when he remembered a bicycle tour he and his wife took of Monterey, Calif., where historical sites were identified for those participating. He wonders if something similar is possible for Lawton.
“I thought about what valuable resources we have here in Lawton,” he said, of his plan to put those pieces of history together after a survey identifies sites.
Hampton said the city has numerous areas to offer, including school buildings (to include Lawton City Hall, which was built in 1909-1910 as the original Lawton High), structures in the Old Town North Addition, and the federal courthouse, among other sites.
“There are a number of things we can capitalize on,” he said, of potential plans to identify sites such as those built by the WPA and those related to the area’s indigenous culture.
Hampton said the city’s historic preservation overlay district zoning could protect such structures from demolition. The designation already has been applied to the Morford Addition in north Lawton, and the historic Mattie Beal Home in south Lawton. In 2017, the council voted to give historic preservation overlay protection 35th Division, Harmon, Union and Mattie Beal parks because structures built by the WPA. That designation refers to a portion of city zoning code that can be applied to structures or areas with cultural or historic significance.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, who works with a commission designated to handle the overlay designation, said Lawton officials already know four city parks and Highland Cemetery have structures built by the WPA. Hampton said there actually are seven city parks with WPA fountains or the remnants of fountains, something he and his wife confirmed with their own driving tour.
Council action would allow city staff to begin putting information together on historical sites within the city, to include those parks. Rogalski said the city also will reactive its historic preservation commission.
Johnson, agreeing with the action to identify historic sites, said she also wants city staff’s commitment to open Lawton’s three wading pools this summer, something City Manager Michael Cleghorn said already has been decided. Earlier this year, the city’s parks staff had suggested reopening only two this summer because of the amount of work the structures need to repair problems and bring them up to health codes.
The parks staff has suggested replacing those wading pools with spray parks — similar to the one in Elmer Thomas Park — in East Side Park near MacArthur High School in east Lawton and Lee West Park at Southwest 67th Street near West Lee Boulevard. Funding for those spray parks is contained within the city’s Capital Improvements Program, Parks and Recreation Director Jeffery Temple said.
But some residents had expressed concerns about losing the wading pools, in part because they are tied to the city’s history, city officials said.