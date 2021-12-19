City Council members have authorized the Lawton city attorney’s office to initiate legal action to recover rent payments from the former owner of Central Mall.
The action would recover $67,000 owed in back rents paid to former owner Kohan Retail Investment Group but due to the City of Lawton as the mall’s new owners, said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
The City of Lawton purchased the mall — now known as Central Plaza — in January with plans to transform the retail center in the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA). The complex, operated by the FISTA Development Trust Authority, is transforming some vacant retail spaces into space for military defense contractors. But, trust authority members and city officials have always planned to keep existing retails in the mall and the trust authority hired Intouch Management Services to handle the retail portion of the mall and its common spaces.
When the trust authority set FISTA’s 2021-2022 budget into place in mid-summer, they identified $206,000 from past due collections (unpaid rents). Burk, the council’s representative on the trust authority, said the entity has been working with Kohan Retail Investment Group since then to collect those unpaid rents. Under the terms of the sales contract, rents paid by tenants in January onward, as well as past-due collections, were to be paid to the City of Lawton as the mall’s new owner.