A historical performance will be at the heart of this year's 121st birthday celebration of the City of Lawton at 5 p.m. Thursday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority, 801 NW Ferris.

"I'm really excited about this all-new entertaining historical performance," Arts and Humanities Administrator Jason Poudrier, said. "We wanted to take this celebration and turn it into something everybody can enjoy."

Recommended for you