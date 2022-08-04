The City of Lawton will celebrate its 121st birthday today with some new events.
The birthday party starts at 5 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium Authority, 801 NW Ferris, with a cake-cutting. The guest of honor will be Ewing Cox, 90, who is the oldest Lawton native still living in Lawton.
At 6 p.m., the party will move into the auditorium itself for an historical performance.
The 30-minute performance consists of all-new special effects as well as live music. It is conducted by groups such as Comanche Nation, Buffalo Soldiers, Pioneer Women and Lawton Rangers, in conjunction with the Race Relations Commission. The performance is set to highlight the connection between the people and the land as well as the rich history of not only Lawton, but also the area around it, such as Fort Sill.
After the performance, at 6:30 p.m., Mayor Stan Booker will hand out awards that recognize people and groups that had a major impact on the Lawton community.
The award for Outstanding Citizen will go to Jeff Elbert, a teacher at Lawton High School. He founded The Great 580, and he is a pastor. As part of The Great 580, he tries to create change by promoting education and encouraging entrepreneurship to develop character and long-lasting life skills and to alleviate the negative effects of drugs and gangs.
The award for Outstanding Organization will be given to Spread the Word Ministries, led by Pastor Warren C. Winns and his wife, who also conduct STEM youth summer camps. They also work with partners to bring in high-quality family-friendly performances to Lawton, and are involved with several planning committees with the City of Lawton and the Chamber of Commerce.
A new award in 2022 is the award for Outstanding Youth Organization. The MacArthur Key Club, which is led by students at MacArthur High School and faculty sponsor Kathy Sauders, will receive this award. They are involved in many events, such as the Freedom Festival and the International Festival.
Isadora Chavez will receive the Lawton Award in Excellence, Lawton's most prestigious award. Chavez had a long-lasting positive impact on Lawton as one of the founding members of the International Festival and the founder of the Mexican Folklore Dancers.
Another new award in 2022, the Eminent Impact Award, is going to the Farmers Market, which opened a new building earlier this year at 77 SW 4th Street. The award recognizes the "severe impact" on the City of Lawton, Poudrier said.
The evening will conclude with a special performance of "Oklahoma!" by the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
As part of the city-wide birthday celebration, the Lawton Rangers will hold a breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Lo Ranch Arena, 2102 SE 60th, until the food is gone, which usually is about 9 a.m. Admission is $5.