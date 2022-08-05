On a steamy August afternoon reminiscent of 121 years ago, Lawtonians gathered to mark the city’s birthday in style.
Today’s Lawtonians enjoyed two things the founders lacked — air conditioning and water — and enjoyed an expanded celebration at McMahon Memorial Auditorium instead of Lawton City Hall as in past years.
Festivities began with Mary Lou Oliver and Euing Cox cutting Lawton’s 121st birthday cake at the birthday kickoff. Oliver, 91, and Cox, 90, are the oldest native Lawtonians still living in the city, according to a search by the city.
This year’s celebration included historical presentations ranging from the Pioneer Women to Buffalo Soldiers to Native American culture.
The award ceremony followed, Isadora Chavez receiving the Lawton Award in Excellence, Lawton’s most prestigious award. Chavez had a long-lasting positive impact on Lawton as one of the founding members of the International Festival and the founder of the Mexican Folkloric Dancers.
The award for Outstanding Citizen went to Jeff Elbert, a teacher at Lawton High School. He founded The Great 580 and he also is a pastor. As part of The Great 580, he tries to create change by promoting education and encouraging entrepreneurship to develop character and long-lasting life skills and to alleviate the negative effects of drugs and gangs.
The award for Outstanding Organization will be given to Spread the Word Ministries, led by Pastor Warren C. Winns and his wife, who also conduct STEM youth summer camps.
A new award in 2022 is the award for Outstanding Youth Organization. The MacArthur Key Club, which is led by students at MacArthur High School and faculty, sponsor Kathy Sauders, received the award. They are involved in many events, such as the Freedom Festival and the International Festival.
Another new award in 2022, the Eminent Impact Award, went to the Farmers Market, which opened a new building earlier this year at 77 SW 4th.
The celebration will continue Saturday with the annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo Breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. at the LO Arena on the east side of town. The Pioneer Women will conduct their annual memorial service at 10 a.m. at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Chapel.