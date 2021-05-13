Residents have until July 2 to make applications for the City of Lawton’s second Citizens Academy.
The academy is a free and interactive program designed to familiarize residents with the roles, services and operation that comprise Lawton city government.
“It is important that we take advantage of every opportunity to educate our citizens on how their tax dollars are being spent,” City Manager Michael Cleghorn said. “We are incredibly excited to start this program back up.”
The 14-week course will include site visits, as well as overviews of every major department within the City of Lawton. It will be held for two hours weekly, with most classes taking place at Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue.
“This is a chance to put names to faces and to have all of your questions about local government answered,” said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director and program coordinator. “Communication, transparency and engagement are topmost priorities of city staff, and we have the chance to truly put those into action with this course.”
Applications are available to those age 18 and up. The forms are available in the Office of the City Manager inside Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and online at lawtonok.gov.
Orientation will be held July 29. Questions about the program can be relayed to Vrska at (580) 581-3301 or publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.