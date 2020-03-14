The City of Lawton has suspended most activities in all city facilities for the next 30 days, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.
The announcement, made late Friday by Mayor Stan Booker, means that while normal city services will continue, all recreational, athletic and other events slated in city facilities will not take place. Those venues range from the banquet room at Lawton City Hall and youth events at Lawton Public Library, to the barbershop concert set today at McMahon Auditorium and activities at community centers owed by the City of Lawton.
The decision comes on the heels of a declaration of a national emergency by President Donald Trump.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said city hall and its offices will remain open and residents may still come into the building for services, but he urged anyone who is sick to stay at home to prevent exposure to others, and to either call in to the appropriate office or use the city’s web site (lawtonok.gov).
Cleghorn said city employees will continue providing services, meaning activities such as trash collection and street work will continue as usual. And, regularly scheduled meetings, such as the City Council, will continue as usual, unless otherwise announced.
The activities that will be cancelled include city scheduled events, as well as those the city co-sponsors and those held by other entities/individuals in city venues. In addition to cancelling today’s Southwest Barbershop Concert at McMahon Auditorium, officials already had announced that the first Ware on C of the season, set for April 2, would not take place. Booker said all city sporting events and leagues have been discontinued for the next 30 days.
However, senior nutrition feeding sites will remain open and operational. And, while activities at Lawton Public Library are cancelled, the facility will remain open.
Sites affected by the decision include Lawton City Hall, Lawton Public Library, Museum of the Great Plains, McMahon Auditorium, Owens Multi-Purpose Center, Patterson Community Center and H.C. King Community Center.
“The safety and well-being of our citizens remains a topmost priority,” Booker said, in his statement. “These preventative actions will be in effect for the next 30 days. City management and the City Council will continue to monitor and assess the situation and provide measured responses as needed. Communication by phone, email and online submission is encouraged during this time.”
Activities that will be affected by the decision will be posted on the city’s website and updated regularly, said Communications Director Tiffany Vrska.
Booker’s statement follows:
Recreational facilities, with the exception of feeding sites and feeding operations, will be closed to the public. City youth sporting events and leagues will be discontinued during this time. Activities at the Lawton Public Library also will be cancelled. A full list of departments and contact information may be found at lawtonok.gov should citizens have questions.
City hall will and city offices will still be open to the public for business purposes. All regularly scheduled meetings will take place unless otherwise indicated through staff and/or at lawtonok.gov.
The City of Lawton maintains close partnerships and open lines of communication with the Comanche County Health Department (CCHD), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and other applicable agencies.
Citizens are encouraged to follow credible information on this matter and practice preventative action, as recommended through the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Learn more here: lawtonok.gov/news/covid-19-information- preparedness.
Staff will continue following all guidelines and recommendations of the CCHD, OSDH and CDC in terms of business operations, first responder protocols and emergency preparedness.
Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. View all City updates on this matter at lawtonok.gov/news/covid-19-information-preparedness.
“Due to mounting public concern, we wish to act proactively on behalf of the community,” said Booker. “Keep calm, practice good hygiene and know that all city officials are still available to serve you by phone or online communication.”