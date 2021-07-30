City of Lawton should begin moving forward on sidewalk projects

City Council members say they are frustrated by the lack of progress made on proposed sidewalk improvements projects across Lawton, but city staff said that should be changing.
The City of Lawton has multiple sources from which to pull when it needs to repair an existing sidewalk or build a new one, including a relatively new funding source.
After Oklahoma voters legalized medical marijuana, council members voted in late 2019 to create a special fund to hold the sales tax revenue generated by the sales of marijuana-based products inside the city limits. That fund, placed under the direction of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA), is dedicated exclusively to replacing existing sidewalks in the community or building new ones adjacent to arterials. At the time, council members said the decision was meant to address city government’s renewed emphasis on sidewalks throughout Lawton, and LETA was given control of the funding because it oversees other sidewalk projects.
But Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and others have questions about just how quickly that work is being done.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who is LETA’s longtime chairman, said where once the sales tax on medical marijuana was bringing in $20,000 a month, that figure now is closer to $40,000 a month. It’s enough to cover the costs of some sidewalk projects, but there are other factors complicating movement, Burk and others said about projects that are seen as an accessibility issue for physically challenged residents and a quality of life issue for residents who like to walk and bike.
While Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski agreed the time frame from sidewalk design to construction is “too long,” he said the city also has been facing challenges because city departments are understaffed.
“There are two engineering positions not filled,” Rogalski said, of the division that would handle design work for sidewalks and streets.
Rogalski said some progress is being made, to include completion of plans for a sidewalk planned along North and South Sheridan Road. Designs also are under way for another project strongly supported by west Lawton council representatives: a sidewalk along West Gore Boulevard, as far west as Southwest 67th Street. Rogalski said that with completion of some major projects, including the new public safety center, city engineers have time to complete sidewalk design work so those projects can begin.
Of the top three priorities set for sidewalks several years ago, a sidewalk built near Ridgecrest Elementary School at 1614 NW 47th is done. The next project will be a section of the Sheridan Road sidewalk, expected to be completed by the end of the fiscal year. Priority three is the sidewalk for West Gore Boulevard, which city officials expect to begin at Cameron University on Southwest 38th Street and stretch west.
“That portion is very buildable,” he said, of sidewalk work that can be complicated by space available in front of businesses and residences, as well as associated work such as drainage (both factors that will complicate the Sheridan Road project).
Fortenbaugh asked why LETA was involved in the process, when requests should come directly to council for discussion and decisions. Burk said LETA is where the city’s emphasis on sidewalks began and its members deserve to be part of the process.
“LETA handled sidewalks when no one else thought it was important,” Burk said, adding that entity thought sidewalks were important 15 years ago and tie neatly into LETA’s primary concern, beautification. “We’re not holding anything up.”
But, like Fortenbaugh, Burk admits to being frustrated by the pace of construction.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said he also is frustrated by the lack of progress. Warren and Fortenbaugh have argued for the sidewalk along West Gore Boulevard.
“For 20 years, we’ve needed a sidewalk that runs from 67th Street to Eisenhower High,” Warren said, of an area that would be used by numerous students walking to and from school. “Those kids have to walk in the street and in the mud.”