City of Lawton setting plans for School House Slough operations

The City of Lawton is losing its long-time School House Slough concessionaire, and tenants of the Lake Lawtonka concession area want to know how operations will be handled beginning Jan. 1.
So do City Council members.
Local businessman Kent Waller, who has held the concessionaire lease on the area located on Lawtonka’s east shore, along Oklahoma 58, since May 1997, indicated earlier this year he would not renew his lease when the current one expires Dec. 31.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he has received numerous calls from some of the 225 tenants who hold leases with School House Slough Inc., leases on things such as docks, storage units and boathouse spaces. Fortenbaugh said many of the questions center on exactly who those people will pay when Waller’s lease expires. Those tenants now pay their rents to School House Slough Inc., but their leases will expire when Waller’s does.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city staff is working to obtain a complete list of tenants and what they are paying. City officials have said those tenants will be offered a four-month lease extension until the city determines exactly what will be done with School House Slough: find another concession operator or operate the area itself.
“The staff is putting it (the data) into a spread sheet,” Burk said, of action that will give the city the information it needs for the decision-making process.
Just in case that process takes longer than four months, new leases will include a month-to-month option until a final decision is made, Burk said.
“Once we know what we are doing, we can identify the cost of leases,” he said, adding those costs would be based on exactly what the council wants to do at the lake concession areas.
Tuesday, council members were specifically concerned about operations of the general store that is part of the concession. Burk said while city staff is prepared to handle the concession and its tenants, the store is “another story.”
“I don’t want the city involved in a convenience store business,” said Mayor Stan Booker, a businessman with experience in that area and one who questions whether the city has the expertise to operate the store — or even should.
That’s part of the reason Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said the city should put the concession out for bids, to find someone to operate the store.
“It is busy, busy out there,” he said, of a store that has limited hours during slow winter months, then picks up dramatically when the recreation season begins in March.
Council members said they already know there will be major changes in operations when the city resumes control.
“By Jan. 1, the lake is going to be a different place,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, explaining if the City of Lawton is going to spend money to upgrade facilities after a new lakes master plan is created, things will operate differently. “We’re talking millions of dollars to make those two lakes someplace people want to drive across the state to get to.”
Warren said while city officials may not want to run the store, they will take control of leased areas, ending practices such as lease holders who “swap space” without permission from the concessionaire. City officials said there also will be changes in practices that apparently exist but are not legal, such as septic systems along the shoreline.
City officials also have said they want to adjust rates for recreation at city lakes, making those fees high enough to support the activities and amenities with which they are associated.