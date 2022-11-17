City of Lawton setting plans for School House Slough operations

In this file photo from 2021 individuals are coming in and out of School House Slough. The City of Lawton is losing its long-time School House Slough concessionaire, and tenants of the Lake Lawtonka concession area want to know how operations will be handled beginning Jan. 1.

 File photo

The City of Lawton is losing its long-time School House Slough concessionaire, and tenants of the Lake Lawtonka concession area want to know how operations will be handled beginning Jan. 1.

So do City Council members.

Recommended for you