City of Lawton officials are making plans for road closures and shuttle service for this weekend’s Freedom Festival.
Several city roads will be closed or traffic lanes modified Saturday for the day-long event in Elmer Thomas Park, which will conclude with a fireworks display. Closure times are:
• 11 a.m.: Frontage Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue.
• 6 p.m.: Cache Road interchange off Interstate 44.
• 8 p.m.: Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard.
• 9 p.m.: Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road will become a one-way exit from the park.
Because of the road closure on Northwest Ferris between Northwest 3rd and Northwest 6th streets beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, patrons parked in the overflow parking area must exit the park to the north, using Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road, proceeding west on Cache Road. The east lanes of Cache Road will reopen 30 minutes after the fireworks show ends.
Shuttle service will operate Friday and Saturday for those attending events. Friday, the shuttle will run from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
There will be two shuttle services on Saturday. The shuttle will run from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from the FISTA Innovation Park at Central Plaza to Northwest 3rd Street. From 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the shuttle will run from the corner of Northwest 4th Street to the FISTA, looping around Northwest 4th, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Northwest 6th Street between the park and the FISTA.
Shuttle service will not be provided this year between the Park and McMahon Auditorium or Lawton High School.