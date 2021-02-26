Complaints about dust from an unpaved segment of Bishop Road prompted the City of Lawton to develop a plan to pave the area.
Michael Milich Sr. addressed the City Council in January, explaining that work done on that area of Bishop Road near Southwest 67th Street in far southwest Lawton had left only gravel on the surface, meaning heavy dust is thrown onto nearby residences when drivers used it.
“The quality of life is diminished,” Milich said, adding “it wasn’t right” for the road to be left in that condition.
City staff members said they looked at the situation and offered a solution the City council approved Tuesday: repaving the road between Southwest 67th and Southwest 82nd streets.
Actually, that mile segment will be missing about 500 feet immediately west of the Bishop Road/Southwest 67th Street intersection, which was redone when Bishop Road was rebuilt between Southwest 52nd and Southwest 67th streets as part of efforts to support the fire apparatus assigned to Lawton Fire Station No. 8 at 6006 Bishop Road.
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said most of Bishop Road between Southwest 67th and Southwest 82nd streets has an oil and chip surface, making it the last unpaved segment of Bishop Road west of South Sheridan Road. Wolcott said the City of Lawton has the in-house expertise to pave the road with asphalt, if the project is broken into phases that streets crews can handle around their other duties. He estimated a cost of $300,000 to do that work.
He said the initial idea was to divide the project in half, repaving one-half mile sections at a time, but the easier option might be dividing the project in quarter-mile segments. Rebuilding the road will give it life for 20 years, while installing another layer of oil and chip will last about five years, Wolcott said, adding the paving idea is more economical in the long run.
“We can do it in-house,” he said.