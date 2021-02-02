The City of Lawton will begin a partial reopening of its facilities, starting Feb. 15.
The reopening will mean full in-person service at the utility services and license and permits divisions inside Lawton City Hall. This means cash payments may resume and appointments for routine services no longer will be required. Lawton Public Library also will allow visitors to return without appointment. However, occupancy limits may be imposed at staff discretion. Curbside services still will continue to citizens wishing to use those services.
Lawton Municipal Court resumed in-person dockets Jan. 19.
All visitors to any city sites still are required to wear face coverings, in accordance with city ordinance, and to maintain proper social distancing. Temperature checks also may be required.
Remaining city departments or offices still require appointments for in-person meetings or business. A list of phone numbers and applicable contact information can be found at the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov/departments.
City offices have been closed to the public in most instances since early December. Earlier this week, Comanche County Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens announced that the Comanche County Courthouse will reopen to the public Feb. 16 (Feb. 15 is a federal holiday that the county observes; the City of Lawton does not).
Residents may visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for the latest information regarding the COVID-19 health pandemic. Text COVIDLAWTON to 99411 for the latest information regarding updates in the Lawton area.