Lawton residents have until 7 a.m. Monday to set out tree debris from the October ice storm.
The City of Lawton also has extended the time that residents who are city utility customers can dump the debris in the city landfill, without charge.
City officials established the guidelines after ice that fell Oct. 26-27 caused extensive damage to trees and limbs across Lawton. They already had announced city residents could take tree debris to the city landfill on South 11th Street without paying normal charges, and that time frame has been extended to Nov. 25. Residents must present a current city utility bill and current identification with a name or address that matches the utility account to receive the free service. Free dumping is limited to tree debris from the ice storm. Tipping fees and the $3 per load gate fee will apply after Nov. 25.
In addition, city officials announced Friday that city or contracted crews will do curbside collection of qualifying tree debris generated from the ice storm. Only tree debris will be accepted, and it must be placed within the public street right-of-way at least 5 feet from obstacles (such as vehicles, mailboxes and fire hydrants) and away from overhead obstacles (the same rules that apply for other bulk curbside pickup). Debris should be cut into lengths not to exceed 6 feet.
That curbside bulk debris must be in place by 7 a.m. Monday; debris set out after that time and date may not be collected and disposal will be the responsibility of property owners. City officials said curbside collection may take up to 40 days to complete citywide.
City officials also are working to establish a temporary drop-off collection site for Lawton residents and their contractors to deliver tree debris. That site, restricted to tree debris generated within the city limits, will open Wednesday at a site to be announced if the City of Lawton receives its permit from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. The site will accept debris from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 25. People delivering the debris must be capable of unloading without assistance.