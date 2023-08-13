The City of Lawton is offering a storm debris drop-off event Aug. 19 for residents who still have tree limbs that were knocked down by the June 15 storm.
The city’s solid waste division will be available at McMahon Park ballfields, Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 to collect storm debris. The service will be offered at no charge to residents, with service limited to debris that resulted from the storm. Bulk waste or yard debris will not be accepted, city officials said.