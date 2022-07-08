The City of Lawton’s utilities division has resumed doing utility cut-offs due to non-payment of bills.
City officials had temporarily suspended the practice in April as the utilities service division transitioned to a new billing self-service portal. That practice ended Wednesday, with the resumption of action to cut off water and other city services for those who do not pay their city utility bills.
The division performs cut-offs Monday through Thursday for any bill that is more than 20 days past due. Bills are due upon receipt, and residents have three options to make payments:
• In-person: Payments may be made at the utilities service division office at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. Officials said this is the fastest way to have a payment applied to an account. The office can accept cash, checks, money orders, or credit cards for payments on accounts.
• On-line: On-line payments may be made via check or credit card. There is a delay of two business days in processing payments made on-line, so officials caution residents against making last-minute payments via on-line services. If you are scheduling a payment through a third-party banking institution, payment should be scheduled at least 10 days prior to cut-off to ensure the payment is processed in time.
• Drive-up drop: Payments may be made at the drive-up drop box in front of Lawton City Hall, if paying by check or money order. Residents are reminded that if they are making a last-minute payment, all payments made after 11 a.m. will be processed as next day business.
City of Lawton officials also encourage customers to take advantage of the direct draft program, which allows enrollment in an automatic payment system. The same options as making payment on-line are available for a direct draft payment. Information is available at the city’s website: lawtonok.gov.