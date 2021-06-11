The City of Lawton has responded to statements circulating in the community Friday that a member of the City Council and a city department head were under investigation for an unspecified reason by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
City officials issued the following statement early Friday evening:
"The Lawton City Clerk is NOT under investigation by OSBI; this was inaccurately reported by KSWO 7News this afternoon and brought to the attention of City Management. City Management contacted OSBI officials to confirm that there is no investigation involving this City staff member.
"It should also be clarified that OSBI has been contacted to conduct an investigation in regard to a threat made to Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 4, at the request of the Lawton Legal Department.
"The City of Lawton does not comment on ongoing investigations."
Earlier Friday, in response to a media inquiry, the city released a statement saying it was not aware of an OSBI investigation into Burk or the city department head.
City officials did not release any details concerning the threat against Burk.