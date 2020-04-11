City of Lawton officials really want residents to wear face coverings or masks when they are in public settings, but they’re not ready to make that a mandate.
At least, not yet.
City officials announced Friday that Mayor Stan Booker and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk had had discussions with residents and businesses who wanted clarification on potential mask/facial covering mandates. The issue had been discussed at Tuesday’s special City Council meeting and council members had decided on a mandatory requirement for masks/face coverings whenever residents were outside their residences, unless those residents were under age 3. The requirement originally had been set to go into effect April 10, but Booker later announced that the mandate had been pushed back to April 15, the day following a regular council meeting where members are expected to continue discussions on the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release issued Friday, Booker and Burk had “expressed shared concern for each community member having the necessary means and tools to obtain individual masks or coverings.” The statement further said the “details and challenges of this mandate will continue to be worked out ... and the community will be kept appraised should this order become required at any point.”
But, city officials aren’t totally dropping the idea of wearing face coverings in public. In his press release Booker said residents still will be strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings in public, in accordance with guidelines from the City of Lawton and from Centers for Disease Control. City officials also say they continue to encourage residents to seek options other than medical/surgical masks, which they said should be reserved for health care providers and emergency responders.
And, to help provide masks and face coverings to people, the city is allowing businesses and individuals that sew to be open solely to provide materials or the masks/coverings themselves. Fabric stores may be open for appointment only or provide curbside pickup orders placed online or by phone for customers needing materials. Other general merchandise stores deemed non-essential may be open for the limited purpose of providing materials for masks/coverings with the same restrictions.
Some residents and businesses had expressed concerns about following the proposed mandate and exactly where it would apply. At the same time, an increasing number of residents in Lawton have been wearing face coverings when they venture outside their homes, and workers at essential businesses often are wearing masks/face coverings when they directly interact with the public.
In its policies, City of Lawton officials said wearing face coverings/masks in public settings has been shown to be effective in reducing the community spread of COVID-19, especially in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.