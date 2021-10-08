The City of Lawton is rescinding its mask mandate for city-managed facilities, effective Monday.
But, officials still will encourage residents to wear them.
City officials made the announcement today, saying the decision was based on the recent decline in active COVID-19 cases, as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. City-managed facilities are those where city staff works or where public services are administered by the City of Lawton, to include Lawton City Hall, Lawton Public Library and city recreation centers.
Masks no longer will be required as of 8 a.m. Monday. But, city administrators still are "strongly recommending" masks for all staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, they still are asking residents to follow social distancing guidelines.
Officials said while they believe the number of active COVID-19 cases within Comanche County will continue to decline, the case status will continue to be monitored. Policies for City of Lawton managed facilities are subject to change, city officials said.
City administrators reimposed the mask mandate Aug. 5, after dropping the long-standing requirement in May. In August, officials said the decision was based on a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear masks while indoors in areas where there is a substantial and high transmission of COVID-19.