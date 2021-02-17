The City of Lawton and its Housing and Community Development Division have issued an online Community Needs Survey that will be available through March 15.
The survey is intended for Lawton citizens to help assess needs, desires and priorities for community improvement. It may be accessed at lawtonok.gov or by visiting the direct link: tinyurl.com/colcommneedssurvey. This data will be referenced by the Housing and Community Development Division as strategic plans are developed.
Citizens who are not able to complete the survey online will have an opportunity to fill out the survey in-person at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th, during the week of March 8-12. Additional information is available by calling (580) 581-3301.
City administrators said the Community Needs Survey is different from the Parks & Recreation survey that is being issued by mail to randomly selected residents. That survey will help in development of a Parks Master Plan.