City of Lawton relaunching Lawton Youth Council

The City of Lawton will begin accepting application Aug. 22 from high school students interested in being members of the Lawton Youth Council.

City officials said the program is designed to teach high school students in Lawton about the roles of elected officials and the inner workings of local government, who will spend a year working under the leadership of city staff, City Council members and volunteers.

