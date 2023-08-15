City of Lawton relaunching Lawton Youth Council

The City of Lawton will begin accepting application Aug. 22 from high school students interested in being members of the Lawton Youth Council.
City officials said the program is designed to teach high school students in Lawton about the roles of elected officials and the inner workings of local government, who will spend a year working under the leadership of city staff, City Council members and volunteers.
It was launched in 2019 under Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, but was put on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said last week. Johnson and Communications and Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin are relaunching the program for 2024.
“I’m thrilled to revive the City of Lawton Youth Council, empowering young minds to understand city governance and prepare for public service,” said Johnson. “This early exposure fosters a passion for positive change, nurturing the future’s civic leaders. With excitement, I look forward to the promising horizon ahead with our emerging talents.”
Youth council members also will learn about community partners, to include Fort Sill, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, FISTA Innovation Park, and Comanche County Lawton Emergency Management.
Membership is targeted toward high school students in Lawton who have an interest in public service. Applications will be submitted to a committee that will select 25 students based on recommendations, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and in-person interviews. Applicants will be selected in November and gather for a meet and greet in December.
Selected council students will meet twice a month, beginning in January 2024.