The City of Lawton’s three recreation centers will reopen Monday, but rules will be in place to govern those who enter the buildings.
City officials said masks must be work by visitors while inside the buildings and visitors also must submit to temperature checks. In addition, each center will be limited to a maximum of 30 visitors at one time.
The City of Lawton owns and operates three recreation centers:
• H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th
• Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th
• Patterson Center, 4 NE Arlington
Additional questions or concerns may be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, 581-3400.