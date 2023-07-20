Lake Ellsworth Dam

Water flows from Lake Ellworth over its spillway, in hits 2021 photo. The City of Lawton will be able to launch its long-planned repair project for the dam, courtesy of grant funding designated to the city this week by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

 File photo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved $11 million in grants for improvements to Lawton’s Lake Ellsworth dam.

Tuesday’s designation to the Lawton Water Authority (a function of the City Council) specifies the funding for construction of upgrades and improvements to the dam will be financed by $10 million from the Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Designated grant program and $1 million from the Oklahoma ARPA Dam Rehabilitation grant program. In addition, the project will receive $925,251 from a Rehabilitation of High Hazard Potential Dam grant and $14,275,345 in local matching funds.

