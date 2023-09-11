LATS buses in the rain

A rider shields herself from the rain Monday while waiting to board a LATS bus at the outdoor mass transit center. City of Lawton officials expect to proceed with plans that will give riders an indoor center, action the City Council/City Transit Trust expects to discuss today.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City of Lawton officials are ready to move into the design phase of their first indoor mass transit center.

Members of the City Council, acting today in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, will consider a staff recommendation to approve the fee and scope of work with Wendel WD Architecture for a new LATS transfer center and maintenances/operation facilities. The approval authorizes the firm to begin work on professional engineering and architectural designs for facilities that will be located between Railroad and Larrance streets, Southeast B to Southeast D avenues. Approved by the transit trust earlier this summer, the site is located on 6 acres of city-owned property directly south of the Lawton Public Safety Center. That proximity to Lawton Police Department was one of the selling points for trustees who approved the location.

