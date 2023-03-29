City work crews will pick up the pace on repairing broken water and sewer lines.

The City Council approved a plan Tuesday that would provide at least $8 million a year for the next 10 years to address deteriorating waterlines, and another $8 million for sewer lines. The net result will be fewer main breaks, and that means city crews can resume their focus on maintenance issues such as leaks, said Lawton Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.

Recommended for you