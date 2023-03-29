City work crews will pick up the pace on repairing broken water and sewer lines.
The City Council approved a plan Tuesday that would provide at least $8 million a year for the next 10 years to address deteriorating waterlines, and another $8 million for sewer lines. The net result will be fewer main breaks, and that means city crews can resume their focus on maintenance issues such as leaks, said Lawton Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
The proposal hinges on a one-half cent sales tax that is part of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). While most of that CIP sales tax has an expiration date, that one-half tax is permanent and dedicated to three areas: public safety, building the city’s emergency fund, and water and sewer lines.
Whisenhunt’s plan is to use those funds as collateral when seeking loans from the revolving water and sewer loan programs coordinated by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. The technique — used for years to fund pricey projects — gives Lawton the funding at once, with a pledge to repay the loan via sales tax revenues.
Whisenhunt said there is an estimated $218 million in unencumbered funds in the next 30 years, meaning a significant amount of money could be dedicated to upgrading the deteriorating portions of 635 miles of waterline and 435 miles of sewer line. The plan won’t take all the unencumbered funding: Whisenhunt estimates $10 million to $20 million would remain for other things.
He also recommended Lawton seek multiple loans from the Water Resources Board over the next eight years, because of a funding incentive that forgives $1 million of the loan if cities submit their applications in June, July or August. Whisenhunt said it was a technique the City of Lawton used to save $1 million in the $28 million loan it received in 2022 to fund the Cache Road waterline projects that will begin this spring.
“We get $1 million in debt forgiveness,” he said, adding savings would total $8 million if the city submits a new loan every year for eight years.
Whisenhunt also won council permission Tuesday to solicit Requests For Qualifications, a process to identify firms that can craft water and sewer line design plans.
“We’d have the plans in place, ready to go,” he said, of what he expects to be multiple design firms designing a number of water and sewer line projects.
Whisenhunt said city staff already has identified three sub-basins that will be the first target of the program. Those areas, located in older parts of Lawton, account for 300 of the estimated 500 broken lines the city experiences in an average year.
Whisenhunt said the biggest benefit of the plan would mean freeing city repair crews for maintenance. Now, breaks take priority over leaks.
“Leaks are prioritized by the size of the leak,” he said, adding that with fewer breaks needing attention, there would be more time, money and resources to address leaks.