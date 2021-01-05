The City of Lawton will be moving to its next round of residential street upgrades early next year, as city officials continue to expand repair and replacement opportunities through two tax programs.
MTZ Construction Inc., Lawton, submitted the low bid of $1,932,807 for the project that will rebuild four residential streets in north and central Lawton, or almost $91,000 less than the $2,023,806.77 engineering estimate. The concrete project has a 360-day timeline, city engineers said. Construction is expected to begin by mid-January and will include the road work itself, along with Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, and work associated with replacement of the road, to include driveways, waterlines, sewer lines and storm water drain lines.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the projects on Carroll Drive, Southwest 26th Street, Cornell Avenue and Northwest 36th Street are project 1B of the multi-stage Phase 1 of the residential street projects being funded through the 2017 Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program. City residents approved that program in 2017, voting to keep the city’s share of ad valorem taxes at 10.5 mills and dedicating the amount not needed to cover annual city debt toward a program that will upgrade residential streets and arterials. Council members were allocated about $2 million per ward for residential street work.
Painter said the work will accompany two other phases of residential streets already are under construction, and one new phase expected to be bid early next year.
“We’ve really had a lot of these coming forward fast,” said Mayor Stan Booker, of programs now are possible because of ad valorem funding, as well as funding categories dedicated in the city’s Capital Improvements Programs (CIPs), including the 2019 program.
Painter said a new round of road work will be advertised for bid through January, with potential award of that contract in February. He said advertising also will be done for two road repair projects that will benefit the west Lawton industrial park: Neal Boulevard and Ard Street. Neal Boulevard runs east and west, creating the intersection with Goodyear Boulevard in front of the Goodyear plant; Ard Street runs north and south, on the east side of Goodyear Boulevard.
This new round of residential street work includes almost 4,000 feet of concrete paving. Projects are:
• Carroll Drive in north Lawton, 1,104 feet from Northwest 14th Street to Mobley Street.
• Southwest 26th Street, 311 feet from West Gore Boulevard to Cornell Avenue; and Cornell Avenue, 579 feet from Southwest 26th to Southwest 27th streets. These projects were identified by residents as long-standing needs when contractors petitioned for zoning changes that allowed construction of a new Arvest Bank at Southwest 26th Street and West Gore Boulevard, and EZ GO on West Gore Boulevard at Southwest 27th Street. Residents were concerned about the potential effect on increased traffic from the expanded convenience store on already deteriorating streets.
• Northwest 36th Street, 1,969 feet from 10 NW 36th to 40 NW 36th (between West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Arlington).