Public comments will be accepted beginning Nov. 18 on the City of Lawton’s new parks master plan.
Officials say the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is reaching the final stages of the Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Space Master Plan being created by Halff Associates Inc. The department will present the final plan for citizen comments/suggestions beginning Nov. 18 at lawtonparksplan.com.
Deadline for citizens to submit online feedback is Dec. 1. Citizens also can give public input when the final plan is presented to the City Council during its regular scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in the City Hall Auditorium at Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
“Our department is thrilled to finally be able to present the final plan to the public,” said Christine James, Parks and Recreation director. “It is so important that citizens continue to give feedback on the plan because this will affect the future of Lawton parks for the next decade.”
Additional information is available at lawtonparksplan.com or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department, 580-581-3400.