The City of Lawton will partner with various agencies in Lawton to host Census Week Aug. 3 through Sept. 5.
During the week, several community stations will be set up to assist persons with filling out census forms.
On Sept. 5, a free Census Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 SW 11th. The celebration will include a hot dog cookout, competitions, prizes and meet-and-greets from public safety departments.
“It is vital to our community that everyone be counted during the 2020 Census,” said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, the City of Lawton’s Community Relations director. “Many of our citizens rely on services that are funded based on Census data. Incoming businesses also view this data in determining whether or not they would like to set up shop in our community. If we want to see Lawton grow and if we want to take care of our citizens, then everyone must be counted.”