The City of Lawton’s stormwater division is making plans to help residents harvest rainwater while they help protect the environment.
Officials have announced plans for their annual rain harvesting session, set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
The drive-through workshop will allow residents to drive through a site at the holiday house in Elmer Thomas Park, located on the park’s east side along Northwest 3rd Street, and pickup a container and instructions to turn them into a vessel to harvest and store rain water. Residents will have their choice of a 55-gallon barrel, for $20, or a 250-gallon cistern, for $50.
Step-by-step instructions will direct participants on how to convert the containers to storage space that will allow them to harvest rain that falls on their property, preventing the rain from becoming runoff that could wash pollutants into the water system while also causing erosion. In addition, the containers will provide water to use for watering yards and other landscaping, lessening their use of tapwater.
Supplies are limited and will be provided on a first come, first served basis and must be purchased the day of the event. There is a limit of one barrel or cistern per participant per address. The event is restricted to Lawton residents, who must provide proof of residency. Residents must pay for the containers in cash (exact change) or check.
Additional information on the program is available by calling the stormwater division at 581-3478, or e-mailing cynthia.williams@lawtonok.gov.