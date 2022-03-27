The City of Lawton’s utility services division has opened the Payment Portal for its new utility billing system.
The portal is the area where residents can pay their utility bills online, sign up for bank auto draft, and register to receive emailed bills and reminders. The change is part of the city’s digital upgrade of its utility billing system with Tyler Technologies’ Munis Utility Billing CCS.
To access the Payment Portal, residents must first set up an account within the Self Service Portal at this link: selfservice.lawtonok.gov/css. Select “Self Service” and then select “Register for new account.” To create an account, residents must have a valid email address. After creating an account, residents must select “Utility Billing” to link to their utility account. Residents will need their name, account number and customer number when signing up within the portal. For those with existing utility accounts and bills, the account number and customer number are available at the top right-hand corner of the bill.
After citizens have created an account, they must click “Pay Now” or “Payment Options” to move forward with paying their bill online and to sign up for auto draft.
City officials have said one of the major changes in the system would occur for those with bank auto draft, meaning their bills are automatically withdrawn from their checking accounts. Those customers must sign up again for bank auto draft in the new portal, but won’t have to provide a voided check as they did initially when signing up for the service. The payment portal will be managed by Liberty National Bank, the city’s new utility billing partner.
Residents who already have their city utility bills withdrawn automatically from their bank accounts should check to ensure their bill is paid this cycle, because the old bank draft system no longer is functional. Signing up for the bank draft as soon as possible will ensure bills once again automatically taken from bank accounts when they are due.
City officials also have said that billing cycles will change for utility customers beginning April 1. Residents will receive a new schedule designating when bills will be issued and when payment is due.
Residents who need help with their account and customer numbers may call for assistance at 1-888-635-3596, which is a designated help line for dealing with the portal. Assistance is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information also is available by contacting the utility services division, 581-3308.