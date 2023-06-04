The Lawton municipal swimming pool is open for the season, as long the weather cooperates.
City officials planned to open the pool this weekend, after completing repairs that will allow city youths to use the facility free of charge this summer. The pool, located in Mattie Beal Park at South 11th Street and Southwest J Avenue, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Other aquatic facilities also are open for the summer. They include the splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park at its Northwest 3rd Street access, open daily from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.; and the Clement Washington Splash Pad, located at Southwest 6th Street and Belmont Avenue, and 35th Division Park wading pool at Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue, both open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. There is no charge.