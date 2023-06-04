Cleaning the pool

Mitchell Dooley, deputy director of City of Lawton Parks and Recreation, cleans the municipal swimming pool recently. After being delayed a week, the pool, Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Park, will open Saturday.

 File photo

The Lawton municipal swimming pool is open for the season, as long the weather cooperates.

City officials planned to open the pool this weekend, after completing repairs that will allow city youths to use the facility free of charge this summer. The pool, located in Mattie Beal Park at South 11th Street and Southwest J Avenue, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Tags

Recommended for you