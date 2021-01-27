On Tuesday, the Lawton City Council approved designs and specifications for a new slate of residential street repair projects in Wards 4 and 5, the fourth set of projects being funded through the Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program set by city voters in 2017.
"We'll start advertising tomorrow (Wednesday)," City Engineer Joseph Painter said at Tuesday's meeting, of the three new streets to be added to a series of projects council members have been pushing to upgrade streets across the city.
The project will center on work in east and central Lawton: Southeast 47th Street between Kincaid Avenue and Brown Street; Bedford Circle, extending 851 feet from Bedford Drive; and Southwest C Avenue, from Southwest 18th to Southwest 21st streets. The total project, estimated at $2.146 million, will include rebuilding the street, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and work on utilities and driveways.
The ad valorem program is restricted to streets and arterials, while the city's Capital Improvements Program also contain funding for street upgrades.